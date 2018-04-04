Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub landlord who goes out and catches the rabbit, venison and pheasant he serves to punters is celebrating after winning a regional ‘Rural Oscar’.

Keen hunter James Kennedy, 33, shoots and butchers much of the game which appears on the menu at the Sutton Gamekeeper, on Hollin Lane in Sutton, which has been named the ‘Best Pub in the North’ at the Countryside Alliance Awards.

Dubbed the ‘Rural Oscars’, the awards celebrate rural produce, skills, enterprise and heritage in small businesses.

James, 33, who runs the Sutton Gamekeeper with fiance Jane Bradbury, 35, said they are thrilled with the win and the chance to compete for the national title.

He said: “We are a true village pub and supporting our community is at the heart of what we do.

“More and more people want to know where their food comes from, especially in the light of recent food related health scares and concern about food miles.

“They are reassured that we know the exact source and in many cases it’s food metres rather than food miles.

“It’s great to be recognised for our approach and I hope it will help to get the health benefits of eating game across to a wider audience.”

James and Jane, who have two children under the age of two, bought the pub, formerly The Lamb Inn, three years ago.

They renamed it the Sutton Gamekeeper and, along with the work of chef Chris Jones, provide a menu tailored to the game James can provide and locally sourced fish.

The Hollin Lane pub will go up against five other regional finalists to compete for the national title at the Countryside Alliance Awards, which will be held at the House of Lords later this month.

The couple will also compete for the Alliance’s inaugural Game to Eat ‘Game Champion Award’ which recognises businesses that work hard to promote game.

Sarah Lee from the Countryside Alliance said: “The Game Champion Award is designed to honour those businesses which are going the extra mile in promoting game and educating the public.

“The Sutton Gamekeeper has shone in their commitment.”

Among those deciding who will take home the coveted prize will be Masterchef guest judge and food critic William Sitwell and the Secretary of State for the department of environment, food and rural affairs, Michael Gove.