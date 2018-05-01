Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage skiing sensation has been commemorated for her success by her old high school.

Former Fallibroome Academy pupil, Menna Fitzpatrick, from Tytherington, became the most decorated winter Paralympian in British history after winning four medals - including a gold - at the Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea.

To celebrate their former pupil’s incredible achievement, Fallibroome Academy has built a permanent tribute to their golden pupil, installing a special golden gate featuring a downhill skier.

Menna - now 19 - headed back to her old school for a special unveiling ceremony and spoke to current pupils about the games and how she showed the determination despite her condition to become a world star.

Francis Power, headteacher, said he was proud of Menna’s achievements and what she has done for the community.

He said: “We were delighted to welcome Menna Fitzpatrick back to Fallibroome to celebrate her astonishing feat of winning four Olympic medals in Pyeongchang last month (one gold, two silver and a bronze).

“Menna spoke to our students while she was here and told them about the challenges that she has had to overcome to compete so successfully on an international stage.

“We were all astonished to watch video footage of what it is like for her to ski at 70mph with only 5percent vision in one eye!

“We have painted one of our gates gold and attached a silhouette of a downhill skier in recognition of Menna’s achievements. We hope that this will serve to remind our community of Menna’s success and that this might also act as an inspiration to all our students as they strive to emulate her achievements in whatever field they choose to work on in future.”

Menna was born with a disorder which means she no vision in her left eye and just 5percent vision in her right.

She first skied when she was five years old on a holiday in France, but instantly took a shine to the sport and was inspired to become a competitive athlete, supported by guide and racing partner Jennifer Keogh.

And while the games in Pyeongchang did not get off to the best of starts for the teenager, who fell in her first event, the pair went on to pick up four medals in the Women’s Super-G, Visually Impaired, silver in the Women’s Super Combined, Visually Impaired and the Women’s Giant Slalom, and gold in the Visually Impaired Women’s Slalom, Visually Impaired.