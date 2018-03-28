Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The town’s rugby club has vowed to revisit plans for a major housing estate and a 21st century clubhouse.

Ambitious proposals to sell land at Macclesfield Rugby Club and use the cash to fund new pitches and a clubhouse were halted when the council’s planning department refused permission.

But the club has now confirmed they are working with developers again to ‘pursue another route’ to secure the future of the club, and hope to push the proposals through under the second part of the council’s Local Plan.

The original plan was for 76 new homes built on the Priory Park site. The details of the revised plans have not yet been revealed.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Despite being under continual financial strain, the club are working with Jones Homes to pursue another route – allocation of the site in Part 2 of Cheshire East’s Local Plan.

“Jones Homes have committed to fund the promotion of the scheme through the planning process. They believe in the club’s community value.”

Former Macclesfield MP Sir Nicholas Winterton had warned that the club could close after the original development plans were refused.

But Peter Harper, club chairman, said they are now working on ensuring the future of the club with or without the development.

He said: “There is no danger and we are not going anywhere. I think some of the news that came out when the planning application got turned down seemed to imply that we were going to fail, which we aren’t. We are not in any danger of failing but we are in need of investment like any other sports club.”

Mr Harper added that a recent renovation weekend with supporters volunteers has buoyed spirits.

He added: “With or without the planning we are going to be in the clubhouse for the next four to five years so we need to help of volunteers to get the place up to scratch, so we need decorators etc.”

He said: “It was great to see everyone braving the elements and pulling together for their club, we had first team players painting alongside girls and boys from the Juniors section of the club, together with bar staff and committee members – all working for the benefit of the club. I think this has actually been a bit of a watershed moment for the club and has pulled people from different age groups together. It really is pulling the rugby community together.”