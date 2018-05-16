Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman with cerebral palsy is set to take on one of the biggest challenges of her life - a 10k run.

Lucie Bevan, 43, has been a tenant at the Rossendale Trust for 25 years, and has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and severe learning and physical disabilities.

But this doesn’t quash her love of the outdoors, and with the assistance of care workers Jodie Bannerman, Jenny Hanmer and Lucy Mayor, she is going to tackle the Manchester 10k.

Karl Downing, from the Trust, said: “Lucie’s love of the outdoors has inspired some of her staff team to sign up - with Lucie - to compete in the Great Manchester 10k run.

“This great idea has also encouraged some of the staff team to learn to run themselves and improve their fitness in order to support Lucie in this challenge.

“We know Lucie will thoroughly enjoy herself in this 10K race. Her face will be beaming the entire way around, especially with the stimulation of the noise and cheering from all the crowds, the music and the hype at such a big event.

“She will take such pleasure in this activity, especially running alongside many strangers and receiving positive encouragement from the crowds.”

He added: “Rossendale doesn’t like to hold people back, it likes to challenge and courage the individuals it supports with learning and physical disabilities to strive for their goals and to exceed them.”

Lucie and her team have set a fundraising target of £3,000, with £1,100 already in the bag.

But they are calling for more supporters to help them reach their target before the race on May 20.

Sue Heaven of the Trust added: “Get behind Lucie and the team to complete their fantastic challenge.

“They are a third of the way to the £3,000 target, funds will be used to help provide sensory equipment to the individuals with more profound learning and physical disabilities at the Trust”

To donate go to https://manc10k-2018.everydayhero.com/uk/lucie-bevan-manchester-10k or go to the Rossendale Trust website at rossendaletrust.org/events/luciles-10k- challenge .

You can also donate by texting Lucie5 or Lucie10 to 70500 to donate £5 or £10.