A much-loved father-of-three who had suffered with ill health took his own life, an inquest heard.

Robert Michael Stewart, 68, a retired engineering consultant, had problems with his health in the months leading up to his death.

He was found dead at his home on Prestwick Close, in Macclesfield, by his son last year after suffocating himself.

The coroner was told that Mr Stewart had suffered a second stroke last summer, which had caused him to lose some power physically and a slurring in his speech.

Mr Stewart’s youngest son David Stewart, found his body at their family home, where his father was living alone at the time.

David Stewart told the hearing he had visited his father two days before his death and spent the evening with him.

In a statement David Stewart said there was ‘no cause for concern for his welfare’ nor were there signs that his father wished to ‘harm himself or end his life’.

Two days later on October 8, 2017, he visited the house again after several unanswered phone calls to the landline and his father’s mobile.

It was heard that David discovered several letters addressed to family members at the home.

He then went upstairs and found Mr Stewart

lying on his bed and realised that he had passed away.

The hearing was told that in a letter to his family Mr Stewart said he had chosen to end his life, saying he had been miserable.

In the letter, he also said he had been thinking about ending his life for some months and that it was not a rushed decision.

In a statement Mr Stewart’s wife Sylvia Stewart, said she loved him and missed him.

Associate coroner Peter Sigee told the court that according to the pathologist’s report Mr Stewart died from asphyxiation.

The pathologist’s report also found a coronary atheroma was a ‘contributing factor’.

Mr Sigee said: “I find that Mr Stewart died as a result of committing suicide.”