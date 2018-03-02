Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A private members club has been ordered to remove waste items that had been left outside for two months.

Prestbury Golf Club were visited by environmental officers following reports of fly tipping at the club.

Environment Agency officers said it had received a report of illegal waste on land at the club the club, which costs more than £2,000 per year to join.

Prestbury Golf Club has responded to the allegations and says they are following the advice of the environmental officers.

David Holmes, manager of the club, said maintenance work had been carried out which accounted for some of the excess waste.

He said: “The officers came to the club last week and we discussed reports of illegal waste being brought onto the club’s land

“The club is in the process of renovating the bunkers on the eighth hole and there has been some quantities of sand and top soil. Officers informed me of the limit of imported sand you can have on site without permission and we now know what we can and can’t do going forward.”

During the visit on Friday, February 16, Mr Holmes says inspectors also pointed out waste which he says came from club house maintenance.

He said: “The officers also advised that a washing machine and a tumble dryer, which had been removed from the club house in December, need to be disposed of and removed off site.

“We can’t have something there long term and they will be disposed of.”

Mr Holmes wanted to assure members however, there had been no incidents of fly tipping on the course.

An Environment Agency, spokesperson said: “The Environment Agency have been contacted by a member of the public alleging the illegal deposit of waste at Prestbury Golf Club. Environment Officers have investigated and provided the landowner with advice and guidance in relation to waste management activities on site.

“We will return to the Golf Club in a month to pursue these matters further and ensure compliance with environmental legislation.”

The spokesperson added: “We take waste crime very seriously and encourage anyone who sees potentially illegal waste activity or has information about this issue to report it by calling our incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”

Officers will return in march to check on the progress.