A badly injured woman who spent more than an hour in pouring rain waiting for an ambulance has hailed the good Samaritans who stopped to help.

Shop workers, a community nurse and even a passing fire crew leaped into action when Janet Sleath, 66, fell and broke her hip in a car park on Brocklehurst Way in Tytherington last Thursday.

Her husband Stephen, who was with her at the time, said selfless volunteers rallied round the grandmother-of-one.

He said: “We just can’t thank everyone who stopped to help enough.

“[Janet] was in extreme pain, cold, shivering and in shock. Sleety rain fell and we tried as much as possible to keep her dry - it was very distressing.”

Janet - who is in hospital recovering from an emergency hip replacement following the incident - broke her hip after catching her feet in the car and falling awkwardly.

Unable to move, she was supported by the manager of the nearby Spar and passer-by Karen Podmore, who comforted her and provided the couple with coats, warm drinks and umbrellas.

Members of the Delta Crew, who were out checking fire hydrants when they spotted the incident, also leaped into action.

Stephen, of Springwood Way, added: “The fire crew were just magnificent. They administered first aid to my wife and stayed with us until the ambulance arrived. At a time when they are losing funding and stretched to the limit, they really did go above and beyond.”

He added that the care provided by the ambulance crew and Macclesfield Hospital’s Accident and Emergency was also ‘wonderful’.

Speaking after the event, Anthony Naylor, Macclesfield Station firefighter, said: “We really were in the right place at the right time. We didn’t give it a second thought to stop and help, it’s what we’re here for - it was just natural instinct to help, we were just doing our job. ”

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said the incident was categorised as ‘urgent’ but not life threatening, which resulted in the longer waiting time.

She said: “We aim to respond to these types of incidents within two hours.

“However we do try to get to all of our patients as quickly as possible and we do take into account the patient being in a public place. We really do understand that waiting for an ambulance is a horrible experience but due to the number of calls we receive and patients that we respond to we must prioritise to make sure that we get to those in an immediately life threatening condition straight away.”