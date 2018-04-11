Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillor Howard Murray, who represents Poynton on the Cheshire East Council has been asked to step down temporarily from the Investigation and Disciplinary Committee and Cheshire Police and Crime Panel.

A statement from Cheshire East Council said they have received information which 'raises concerns' about actions taken by Coun Murray while serving on the authority’s Investigation and Disciplinary Committee (IDC).

Further investigations will need to be undertaken. In the meantime, Coun Murray has been asked to step down from his committee duties.

A council spokesperson said: “This is a neutral act, intended to protect Cllr Murray and the council from concerns of a similar nature arising whilst the matter is considered further.

“The council is considering very carefully whether this matter is capable of having any adverse impact on the work undertaken by the committees to date. Early indications are that the work of the committees to date is not affected by the concerns raised.

“Coun Margaret Simon, vice-chairman of the IDC, will act as IDC chairman on an interim basis while these matters are resolved.”

Coun Murray said: “Naturally I will co-operate fully with any investigation and in the meantime I will continue to act as a diligent ward councillor.”