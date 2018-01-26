Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bank robber who broke into the Royal Bank of Scotland by cutting a hole in the roof has handed himself in after a year on the run.

Christopher Bell was one of three men who robbed the Royal Bank of Scotland in Poynton in April 2016.

They entered the store through a hole they created in the roof and jumped down in the main bank where they threatened staff with violence and made demands for money before escaping with a holdall containing thousands of pounds.

They ran to a stolen car they had arrived in and that was parked at the back of the bank, but staff at a nearby Indian restaurant stopped them from getting into the vehicle by attacking them with mop handles.

The robbers were forced to escape the scene on foot and two of them – Paul Hughes, 33, of no fixed address, and Sean McNeil, 26, formerly of Allerton Road, Woolton, Liverpool – were apprehended by police that day and were each jailed for 12 years in November 2016.

However Bell evaded police and was on the run for more than a year until he eventually handed himself into Knutsford Police Station on July 21, 2017.

The 29-year-old, of Brodie Avenue, Allerton, was jailed for nine years at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday, January 16, after pleading guilty to the bank robbery.

Detective Constable Stephen Joyce said: “Thankfully all three of the bank robbers are now behind bars and serving lengthy prison sentences.

“Robbery is a very serious crime and they subjected the staff at the bank to a terrifying and traumatic experience.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who helped us to apprehend the robbers.

“The restaurant staff showed incredible bravery in thwarting the robbers’ getaway and their efforts were key in bringing these men to justice.

“Christopher Bell tried to evade justice but it was only a matter of time before he was caught and he eventually decided to hand himself in.”