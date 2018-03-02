Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dog owners are being urged to keep their pets on a lead as police launch a campaign to prevent devastating attacks on livestock.

Out of control dogs have been responsible for at least 14 attacks on livestock in Macclesfield over the last year.

But police say this figures is likely to be much higher, with many farmers failing to report attacks.

Macclesfield Police have launched ‘Operation Lambswool’ in an attempt to reduce the amount of attacks on livestock and encourage more farmers to report incidents, particularly in the weeks leading up to lambing season.

Richard Walker, wildlife and rural officer from Cheshire constabulary, said: “We are trying to encourage farmers to report such matters.

“We have recently successfully dealt with a recent matter where vigilant walkers have witnessed an attack and obtained vehicle details of the offender.

“The issue we have is that the livestock attacks are massively under reported and we can investigate such matters, we just need to know. This way we can build a better picture of where the issues are and assist in those areas. We have successfully dealt with recent reports and prevented further attacks.”

All dogs have a natural instinct to chase, even if they are usually obedient and good with other animals. As well as causing serious physical damage by dog bites, the stress of ‘sheep worrying’ can cause sheep to die and pregnant ewes to miscarry their lambs.

The police have teamed up with Cheshire East Council to help educate dog walkers and farmers and prevent further attacks.

Dog owners are being urged to take more responsibility for their pets; keep them on a lead when out walking and also look for different routes to avoid livestock.

Mark Palethorpe, Cheshire East Council executive director of people, said: “Dog owners have a duty to be responsible, considerate and obey the law regarding their pets. I would remind everyone that it is a criminal offence for an owner or person in charge of a dog to allow it to worry livestock.

“The majority of pet owners are responsible – but all should be aware that, as a last resort, a landowner or someone acting on their behalf, has the legal right to shoot a dog to protect their property, under the Animals Act 1971. Please keep your dog on a lead, where livestock is grazing or there could be a threat to ground-nesting birds. Any dog, regardless of breed, has the potential to chase and worry livestock. Do not let it be your dog.”