Police are looking into two more allegations relating to Cheshire East - including one concerning the way the council bought the land for the Ansa waste depot at Middlewich.

Cheshire Police said: “We can confirm that two further matters have been referred to us by Cheshire East Council. These will be reviewed in due course.”

This now means police are looking into six separate matters involving Cheshire East Council.

Cheshire East’s acting chief executive Kath O’Dwyer said: “As a result of targeted and risk-assessed audit work, undertaken over the last couple of months, I can confirm that I referred two further matters to Cheshire police on 26 February. The police are currently undertaking an initial assessment of these matters, in order to determine whether an investigation is required.

“One of the matters referred to the constabulary relates to the acquisition of land at Cledford Lane, which was subsequently used to provide the Cledford environmental hub project.

“In December 2017, council resolved that a report to clarify certain points raised as a notice of motion by elected members, in relation to the Cheshire East environmental hub project, would be presented to cabinet. We had intended to bring such a report to cabinet in March 2018.

“However, because the police are now considering whether any criminal offences have been committed in that matter, I am not in a position to bring forward the report as planned.”

She added: “We have agreed with colleagues in the police that we will not name the second matter until such time that the police have determined whether or not they will be formally investigating the matter.

“We stated last year that we would endeavour to ensure that any historical matters of concern are fully explored and appropriate action taken on our findings. To this end, we have embarked over the last few months upon a targeted and risk-assessed programme of audit in relation to specific land sales and acquisitions. This has resulted in these two referrals to the police, outlined above.”

Labour group leader Sam Corcoran has questioned the timing of the referral to the police.

“The purchase of the site in Middlewich and the extra £2.4M funding required for making the site usable for (among other things) a waste processing site has been highly controversial and was the subject of a special council meeting. It is alarming that it is only now that the matter is being referred to the police. Why weren’t the potential illegal actions picked up earlier?” asked Cllr Corcoran.

“Why is it only now, after a special council meeting requested a report into the extra funding requirement and why due diligence before the purchase of the site didn’t highlight the extra costs, that the matter is referred to the police?”

He added: “It is regrettable that the referral to the police is causing a delay in the preparation of the report requested by a Special Council meeting.”

Crewe councillor Brian Roberts (Lab) said; “Just how many more skeletons are going to be found lurking at the back of Cheshire East’s cupboard?"

Fellow Crewe councillor Suzanne Brookfield (Lab) said: “How much longer can it be before the Secretary of State puts the council into special measures?”