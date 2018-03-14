Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting for a taxi driver who stopped to help an assault victim at the weekend.

A 33-year-old man was left with 'serious facial injuries' when he was hit over the head as he walked along Mill Street at around 3.10am on Sunday, March 12.

Police, who describe it as a 'vicious attack', would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who was driving along Mill Street around that time and has dash cam footage that could help with the investigation.

The victim was among a group who had left the Thirsty Beak in Dukes Court, and was walking up towards Roe Street when he was hit over the head by at least one suspect.

DC Andy Cole said: “The victim, a 33-year-old man, received serious facial injuries which he will need further treatment for.

"I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the assault to contact me. In particular, a taxi driver stopped and tried to assist the victim – please get in touch so that we can progress with our enquiries and find those responsible for this vicious attack.

“Also, if you were driving along Mill Street or Roe Street around that time and you have dash cam footage that may help, please submit it via our website.”

To submit dashcam footage go to https://www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage/

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 8015. Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.