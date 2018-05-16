Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police cordon has been put up at Macclesfield Train Station after an incident last night.

The British Transport Police say they are investigating a case of criminal damage.

They are looking for three men who entered the ticket hall at around 3.20am and left at 5.20pam this morning.

They said: “Officers were called at 5.25am this morning (May 16) to Macclesfield station after reports of criminal damage in the ticket hall.

"We are now making enquiries as part of an investigation into these circumstances.

"Officers believe that a group of three men entered the ticket hall at round 3.20am and left at around 5.10am."

"Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anything? If you did, please text us on 61016 or call us on 0800 04 05 04 quoting 71 of 16 May.”

The incident is not expected to affect passenger travel.