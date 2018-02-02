Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity golf tournament is looking for participants and sponsors to take part in its next fundraiser.

The Churches in Cheshire Golf Day has raised more than £6,500 for the East Cheshire Hospice and St Luke’s Hospice over the past eight years.

But organisers are calling on more support for the next event, planned for Friday, June 8, at Heyrose Golf Club.

Ian Cole, joint organiser, said: “We have been running the event for eight years at Heyrose to raise much needed funds for East Cheshire and St Luke’s hospices, and it is going from strength to strength, but we always need support either in the form of teams of four entering to play or by corporate sponsorship.”

The day begins with a cuppa and bacon butties before a shotgun start at 9.30am. It will be an 18 hole better ball stableford competition.

Competitors will play in teams of four, with individual competitors allocated a team on arrival.

The event will include lunch and a prize presentation in the club house after the golf.

Entry costs £39 and includes food.

For more information contact jstokoe@rocketmail.com.