Full details of a proposed new housing development in Gawsworth have gone on display.

Cheshire East Council wants to build 10 houses off Dark Lane, to the west of Gawsworth Methodist Hall, in order to meet the demand for affordable houses in the village.

Engine of the North, the council’s wholly owned development company in charge of facilitating development, is holding a public consultation into the proposal before the plans are officially submitted to planning.

The proposals include eight affordable homes and two open market homes - two houses fewer than previously reported.

Sale of the affordable homes would be subject to ‘local connection’ criteria, which means local residents and those with a strong connection to Gawsworth will be given the first opportunity to purchase a property, with a proposed discount of 40 per cent off the market value.

A campaign group set up to protect green spaces - Save Gawsworth Green Belt - is against the development, claiming there are more suitable sites which do not threaten the green belt.

They also say the development would be too far away from local amenities, would increase pressure on the village school and increase traffic at Gawsworth Crossroads.

But the council says a Housing Needs Survey identified that there is a need for at least 24 affordable homes in Gawsworth Parish.

Coun Jamie Macrae, chairman at Engine of the North, said: “The Housing Needs Assessment identified a minimum requirement of 24 affordable homes in the Gawsworth Parish by 2020.

“The proposed development will provide much needed affordable homes in Gawsworth and go some way in addressing the local need. We have listened to comments made by the community at the information event held in the village in November 2016, and the proposals reflect the feedback received."

Proposals also include widening an existing footpath and installing a puffin crossing over Congleton Road.

An exhibition was held on Thursday, March 15, at Gawsworth Methodist Chapel on Dark Lane.