Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Man has admitted downloading indecent images of children.

Police executed a warrant at Allan Wellington’s home on Carisbrook Avenue in Macclesfield, and officers confiscated two laptop computers on which the illegal images were found.

Prosecuting Tina Cunnane said: “One of them was of the most serious type of offending images.

“Other pictures and movie clips on the computers depicted indecent images of girls under the age of 16.

“Investigating officers said he confessed that he had used a file sharing forum on the internet to download multiple pornographic images in bulk, some of which were of children.

“He said he did not do it intentionally.”

She told Stockport magistrates court that in light of one of the images being of the most serious kind, the starting point in sentencing guidelines was one year’s custody.

Ms Cunnane asked the bench to keep all sentencing options open including committing Wellington for sentence at a higher court.

Wellington, 67, admitted making a single Category A image and 13 Category C images of children under 16.

The offences took place between December 2015 and March 2017.

Defending, John Farnam said his client had pleaded guilty to the offences at the earliest possible opportunity after being presented with the evidence.

He added: “He is interested in adult pornography and he downloaded it in bulk.

“If he knew some pictures were of children he deleted them.

“He is 67 and has no previous convictions and is very embarrassed and remorseful.

“He has lost his good name.

“He enjoys the support of his wife and his grown up children from his first marriage and has co-operated fully with probation services throughout the process.”

Wellington was ordered to sign the Sex offenders’ Register at a previous hearing after admitting the offences.

The bench deferred sentencing Wellington and sent the matter to Chester Crown Court on May 3.

The reasons given were severity of the Category A offence and the length of time over which the crimes were committed.