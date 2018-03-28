Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parts of Macclesfield Forest have been reopened after thousands of trees were damaged by a storm.

Walkers and cyclists were urged to keep away from the beauty spot following damage caused by Storm Emma at the beginning of the month.

It has now been revealed that 6,000 mature trees were uprooted and damaged.

Some footpaths have now reopened, with maps of revised routes available at the forest, but officials say it will be years before the forest returns to its former health.

United Utilities, which owns the land, said a total of 20,000 trees - including saplings - were damaged.

The forest is home to 300,000 trees. Helen Apps, from United Utilities, said: “The damage is quite extensive, there is still a lot to do.

“We’ve got ecological specialists working with our team, it’s the time of year when birds are nesting so there are certain restrictions we have to bear in mind. Through a process of replanting and natural regeneration we hope to replace the damaged areas with some 20,000 new young saplings over the coming years. The paths aren’t going to be closed the whole time. But we do expect it to be several more weeks. The paths are closed on a health and safety basis.”