Motorcyclists are being urged to take care as the days grow brighter and long rides are more appealing. One in three motorcycle accidents in the last three years has resulted in serious injury, according to police figures.

There were 41 accidents involving motorbikes in Macclesfield between January 2015 and December 2017. Though there were no deaths, Cheshire Police say 14 resulted in serious injuries.

Motorcyclists account for 13pc of all road casualties in the Macclesfield area.

Across the whole of Cheshire, police figures show there was a total of 913 motorcyclist casualties; 33 per cent of which died or were seriously injured.

Cheshire Police Inspector Steve Griffiths said: “Motorcyclists are far more vulnerable than car, van and lorry drivers and the number of fatal collisions involving motorcyclists in recent years highlights this fact.

“We are urging all motorcyclists to take extra care while out on the roads and to take responsibility for their own safety.”

As the weather warms up and days become longer there is more opportunity for bikers to get out on the roads.

However, police warn that motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable of all road users and riders’ skills can fade considerably after a few months off their bikes.

To combat the danger, Cheshire Police have launched their campaign for better road safety among motorcyclists.

Colin Heyes, road safety manager at Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, said officers are trying to educate road users about how to keep safe.

He said: “Once spring starts there are always a lot more motorcyclists out on the roads.

“We want them to enjoy riding their bikes but we also want them to be safe. We hope that by educating and informing people about possible dangers, and the ways they can improve their riding skills, we can help them to reduce the likelihood of becoming another biker casualty on our roads.”

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service organises Biker Down courses.

The free training is run by bikers, for bikers, and offers the chance to learn practical skills to lessen the chances of being involved in a crash.

For more information about Biker Down visit www.cheshirefire.gov.uk/public-safety/road-safety/biker-down