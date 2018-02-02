Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners of all generations got creative in their efforts to secure the future of the NHS.

Ailsa Holland, of Park Lane, Macclesfield, is leading a ‘Save Our NHS’ demonstration in Macclesfield on Saturday (February 3) as part of a national campaign to call for more funding and keep the NHS.

She says the future of the service is at risk,

and is calling for residents to make their voices heard.

A placard making workshop was held at The Print Mill during the Treacle Market, where campaigners created placards and a banner to carry during the demonstration.

Ailsa said: “I truly believe that people have more power than they think they have.

“If local people can show they are willing to stand up for themselves for what is important, politicians have to take notice.”

The protest will begin outside Macclesfield Town Hall in Market Place at midday, then march down Mill Street, along Exchange Street, up Churchill Way, then back down Chestergate to end where it began, with contributions from various speakers.

For more information, go to the facebook event ‘Save Our NHS Macclesfield’.