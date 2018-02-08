Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly woman was forced to flee her home after discovering two masked intruders.

The victim was sat in the living room at her Beaufort Chase home at around 7pm when she heard a noise from upstairs.

As she walked towards the stairs to investigate she saw a masked man who was stood on the landing.

The man then came down the stairs and confronted the victim, who was thankfully able to escape and raise the alarm with neighbours.

Two men wearing masks were then seen leaving the property.

They took a number of items with them including watches and jewellery.

The incident happened on the evening of Tuesday, February 6.

Officers from Macclesfield CID are appealing for information.

Detective Sergeant Simon Mills said: “Burglary is a despicable crime and targets people in the one place they should feel safest - in their own homes. The victim in this case has been left traumatised as a result of her ordeal and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the people responsible. I’d urge anyone with any information which could help to trace the culprits from this case to contact the team here at Macclesfield on 101.”

The suspects are both described as male, approximately 6” tall and of very slim build. Both ere wearing all black clothing and black balaclavas. One of the men was carrying a carrier bag.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 730 of 6 February 2018. Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.