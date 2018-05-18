Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to an address on Earlsway, in Macclesfield, at around 3am this morning (Friday, May 18) following a dispute between a man and a woman.

When they arrived at the home police found a man with serious injuries to his head and hands.

The man, 30, was then taken to hospital where he was treated. The injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

According to police a woman has been arrested in relation to the incident.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary said: “At 3.08am this morning (Friday, May 18) police were called to reports of an assault at an address on Earlsway in Macclesfield involving a man and a woman.

“Officers attended and found a man with wounds to his head and hands and he was taken to Macclesfield Hospital where he is in a serious but not life threatening condition.

“A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and is currently in police custody.”

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service added: “We received a call at 3.08am this morning. We sent an ambulance crew and took a patient to Macclesfield District General Hospital.”