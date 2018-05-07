A man has died after suffering a knife injury in the street.
Police were called to Becks Lane in Macclesfield following reports that a man had been hurt at around 8.50pm yesterday (May 6).
Officers said they found an injured 37-year-old man who died at the scene.
A 15-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man, both from the Macclesfield area, have been arrested as part of ongoing enquiries into the circumstances.
A police spokesman said his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.