A man has died after suffering a knife injury in the street.

Police were called to Becks Lane in Macclesfield following reports that a man had been hurt at around 8.50pm yesterday (May 6).

Officers said they found an injured 37-year-old man who died at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man, both from the Macclesfield area, have been arrested as part of ongoing enquiries into the circumstances.

A police spokesman said his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.