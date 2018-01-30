Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man assaulted his girlfriend and sister after consuming six bottles of prosecco and drinking beer, a court heard.

Matthew Ernest Williams, 27, of Varden Road, Poynton, admitted four charges of assault, two on his girlfriend and two on his sister.

Prior to the assaults on December 18 and 19 last year, Williams and his partner had been drinking at a house gatmathering and by his own admission he himself had consumed four to six bottles of beer and six bottles of prosecco wine, Stockport Magistrates court heard.

The couple had argued after Williams had spoken to a female friend, after which he assaulted his girlfriend.

His girlfriend had phoned Williams’s sister saying she had been struck and Williams said ‘I’ve given her two black eyes, I want to stab her’.

When his sister caught up with them, Williams hit her and grabbed her throat before his sister bit his arm to escape, the hearing was told.

At around 2.20am the same night the two women were walking home when Williams confronted them and called them ‘skets’ and said he wanted to kill them both, a court heard.

He then hit his sister around five times as she tried to protect his partner, who he assaulted again.

His sister was left with facial injuries and a bloodied nose and lips.

The court was told that police who arrested Williams early that morning found him so intoxicated that he was unable to be interviewed until 7pm that evening.

Defending John Black said: “Mr Williams is of previous good character with no previous convictions. He has suffered from chronic Crohn’s Disease which has severely disrupted his education and later life. He had been part of an experimental therapy last year at Salford Royal Hospital which he said had transformed his life for the better.

“He felt as if the disease had disappeared. However funding had been stopped last year and he had spiralled into despair.

“He made a full admission to police upon arrest and has shown clear remorse.

“He realises he has caused huge disruption to his family.

“He has stated that the 24 hours he spent in custody was the worst experience of his life.”

Magistrates fined Williams £80 with a £85 victim surcharge and awarded prosecution costs of £85.

The bench sentenced him to a 12 month community order during which he must undergo 20 days of rehabilitation work.