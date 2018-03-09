Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man smashed ornaments and damaged a boiler unit door after his mother refused to give him £20 to buy alcohol, a court has heard.

Jack Walthall, 27, of Grimshaw Lane, Bollington admitted a charge of criminal damage.

Stockport Magistrates Court heard Walthall, a self employed bricklayer, returned to his home where he lived with his parents and asked his mother for cash.

Prosecuting Tina Cunnane said he began to shout and swear at his mother and threatened to ‘smash the house up’.

Plates and other ornaments were smashed and a boiler door was ripped off during the incident, the court heard.

Both his parents left the property during the incident due to their son’s behaviour and police were called.

Robert Stewart, defending, Walthall said he had drunk four pints of beer before the incident. He said Walthall’s mother kept his bank card for him as he was saving for a van for his work. He said Walthall conceded his behaviour was wrong and said he had apologised.

Magistrates sentenced him to a 12 month community order requiring him to undertake 50 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.