Macclesfield Town’s title winning season is something out of a ‘fairy tale’, according to fans.

The Moss Rose faithful have said recent financial struggles and an exodus of players meant they never saw this coming.

But they say this season has seen the club and the fans come together and fight until the very end in order to achieve the impossible.

Editor of the Star Lane End website, Rob Trafford, is a lifelong Macc Town fan and says this has been an emotionally charged season, which has seen a complete reversal in fortunes for his boyhood club.

He said: “It is amazing really. For the fans and those emotionally attached to the club we never thought it would happen and to do it this season and to be where we are is unbelievable.

“It is testament to the players who fought tooth and nail to keep this club in existence.”

As the season has gone on he said the bond between the fans and the players has strengthened.

Rob said: “Throughout the season there has been this consistent will to win, which is something we have never seen before - beating teams after gong a goal behind. When we went away to Hartlepool in December we were 1-0 down with five or six minutes left and we came back to win 2-1.

“Again this is testament to the players and the fans, who never gave up on them. Everyone has always been together and that’s why we are where we are now.”

He added: “We have been promoted before and it is difficult to compare because its a different era but in term of the sheer unity of the fans and the players then it will be very hard to top this one.

“I would like to thank John and the players for their effort this season, for believing in the impossible and making us believe in the impossible as well.

“To do this now and in this season is a fairy tale.”

Fellow fan, Steve Smith, from Macclesfield, said he was brought to tears on Saturday after the club’s victory but always felt it may happen.

He said: “Winning the title is brilliant. It just shows what hard work and determination can do. We are a great team and I have said right since October that we are going to get promoted. I just had the feeling that this is a special season and to be part of that is amazing.

“Me and my son both shed a few tears at the end but it was worth it.

“It is an immense feeling of pride and now it is onto League Two where we will compete and play football. The league table does not lie. You finish where you deserve and we certainly deserve to be champions.”

Steve, who volunteers with the club, says the victory on Saturday was made more sweet when he looks back at what have been a difficult few years for the club, which came perilously close to folding.

He now hopes the club can look to a more promising future .

He added: “During my 37 seasons volunteering there have been some dark, depressing and worrying times, but now with the right leaders and the best people we can achieve more good things.”

Macclesfield Town Councillor and dedicated Silkman fan Neil Puttick spoke about his pride and how he was mobbed by fans in the town centre.

Neil, who proudly wore his Macc Town shirt when he nipped into Tesco on Saturday, said: “I was wearing my Macc Town shirt and I had people coming to me singing and dancing and trying to kiss my shirt! It was fantastic. It was such a good atmosphere.”

Neil, who represents Macclesfield South, added: “It’s fantastic news for Macclesfield. Now we can start getting younger people involved in the club. It would be great if we can set up a training academy.”