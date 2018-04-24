Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Women are being encouraged to get involved in playing rugby, following an inspiring year.

Macclesfield Rugby Club will be hosting a ‘Warrior Camp’ to get more women involved in the game.

The event is aimed at introducing women to the basics of rugby, including passing, kicking and tackling, as well as a variety of fun fitness routines.

It comes just a few months after Macclesfield introduced their own women’s team to the set up at Priory Park, in October last year.

Team secretary, Angela Aggersbury, 33, said she hopes women in Macclesfield will be inspired to take up the game she loves.

She said: “If people have played before or never picked up a rugby ball in their lives it doesn’t matter to us.

“We are all developing together, nobody will ever be forced to do something they don’t feel ready for and rugby has such a wide range of skill required there is a place for everyone.

“We just want people to give it a try, I promise they will love it once they come down.

“We just want as many women between the ages of 16 and 50+ to come down and give it a go, what have you got to lose.”

It has been a hugely successful year for the women’s game, with England’s Red Roses making it to the final of the world cup, only to be narrowly beaten by New Zealand.

She added: “There are currently around 30,000 registered ladies rugby players within the RFU and the aim is to increase that number to 50,000 by 2020.

“The success of the Red Roses in the World Cup and more recently in the Six Nations is helping to promote and build up the interest in this brilliant sport.

“There will be a free glass of prosecco and some cakes for after and loads of goodies to giveaway as well.”

The event, on Friday (April 27) follows on from a similar session in November last year, which saw 25 women take part.

And it is hoped the event will be an opportunity to get some talented players to join the fledgling side.

Mary Thorp, captain of the women’s team, said: “We are not playing competitively at this stage, and are only looking for girls aged 16+ who are interested in trying rugby out for size.

“Our ultimate aim is to recruit enough keen players to form a squad which we can eventually enter into a league.

“But it’s still very early days."