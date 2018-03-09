Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A violent boyfriend launched a brutal attack on his former partner after dragging him into his home.

Michael Oultram, 36, kicked and punched the woman to the ground in a terrifying attack at his home on Chester Road, Macclesfield.

He left her with a broken eye socket and cheekbone, a court heard.

He beat his victim with a wooden ornament, threatening to put her in a wheelchair, the hearing was told. The court heard that Oultram’s ‘on off’ partner came to his home to confront him ‘over rumours he had been spreading that she had been using drugs’ at 4am on December 18.

Prosecutors said the woman was then dragged inside and attacked.

Prosecuting Peter Hussey said: “He began to attack her in a savage manner, punching her to the face. He then used a wooden ornament to hit her in the body and the back of the head.

“Throughout, he told he said ‘if you keep looking at me I am going to keep battering you and put you in a wheelchair’.”

She only left the home at 11am the next day when a neighbour spotted the victim in the backyard of Oultram’s home and she whispered over the fence that she had been beaten.

Mr Hussey said: “[Neighbours] told the defendant that unless he let her out they were going to call the police.

“He then opened the door to release her from the house.”

Oultram’s defence team said that he denied keeping his victim hostage, saying she could have left at any time.

Defending him, Roger Badman told the court Oultram was sorry for his actions.

He said: “He has expressed his remorse for what he has done but the fractures tell their own story.”

The court heard the victim was so fearful of Oultram she asked police to release him and left without receiving medical attention.

Police took special measures to keep an eye on the victim in the hours following the attack.

Mr Hussey added: “Officers even told the area’s CCTV operators to keep a close eye on her for the rest of the day, because of her deteriorating state.”

Judge Nicholas Woodward told Oultram: “You repeatedly punched her to the face and kicked her while she was down.

“You then beat her with an ornament which you used as a weapon. You have a pattern of behaviour of assaulting people.”

Oultram pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, at the hearing at Chester Crown Court.