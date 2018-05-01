Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield Town striker Tyrone Marsh has appeared in court accused of two counts of sexual assault.

He faces two charges of sexually assaulting a woman aged 16 or over.

It is claimed the alleged incidents took place on the same day in August last year in Macclesfield.

Mr Marsh, 24, of Chelford Road, Macclesfield, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address when he appeared at Stockport Magistrates Court on Monday.

He did not enter a plea and will next appear at Chester Crown court on May 25.

Mr Marsh has become a fan favourite and was part of the side which saw the Silkmen return to the Football League for the first time since they were relegated in 2012.

The striker has played a pivotal role in the club’s title winning season, scoring nine goals in 41 appearances.

His final goal of the campaign, against Eastleigh, on Saturday, April 21, helped his side stretch clear of their nearest rivals Tranmere Rovers and finish the season as champions of the National League.

Macclesfield Town finished ten points clear at the top of the table and were promoted to the Football League for only the second time in their history.

Mr Marsh was also in the starting 11 that played in the Silkmen’s final match of the season, at home to Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday, April 28.

Alongside his teammates he lifted the league trophy following the match and celebrated the victory with players and fans.

He signed for Macclesfield Town, on a one year contract from Dover Athletic, in July 2017.

He had previously played for a number of clubs, including Oxford United and Torquay United.

Macclesfield Town Football Club have said they have now launched an ‘internal investigation’.

A spokesperson for Macclesfield Town football Club said: “The club has been made aware of an allegation against one its employees.

“We of course take such matters seriously.

“The club will be making no further comment at this stage.”