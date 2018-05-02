Teenagers from Macclesfield College were given the unusual orders to shout abuse and throw ‘bricks’ at police officers during a school trip.
Around 20 students were given the task during a visit to Cheshire Police’s headquarters in order to help out with vital police training.
It also gave the students - who are all on the college’s Public Services Course - the opportunity to learn more about the role of public servants.
Stuart Harrowing, course leader, said: “The purpose of the exercise was for students to assist in creating a realistic riot situation for a team of approximately 40 Police Officers to practice their tactics.
“The exercise gave students a first hand experience of not only the tactics and specialized training environment used, but the qualities required by Officers in a hostile and intensive working environment.”
Following a health and safety induction with the police, the students were tasked with their role.
Stuart added: “They had to be a ‘hostile crowd’, throwing ‘safe bricks’ and objects at the officers so they can practise their tactical strategies.”
He admitted: “It was quite funny for me watching my students being chased by a load of police.”
The Public Services course at Macclesfield College helps youngsters prepare for careers in public services, such as the army, police and fire service.
Stuart explained: “The benefit of this was to help improve students communication with each other, test their ability to follow official instruction, build confidence in working with a diverse team, and improve their curriculum vitae.
“They were a bit nervous at first but they soon got into it. For our students it was a confidence building exercise. They soon grew more confidence and became quite vocal. It takes a level of self control and maturity to be able to know when enough is enough and they all did really well.”
He added: “They conducted themselves in a professional manor throughout, proving that they can work well as a team when the going gets tough. They should be proud of themselves with the way they represented not only their course, but the town as a whole.”
The Macclesfield Public Services course is open to a wide range of young people leaving high schools this summer.
