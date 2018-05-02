Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teenagers from Macclesfield College were given the unusual orders to shout abuse and throw ‘bricks’ at police officers during a school trip.

Around 20 students were given the task during a visit to Cheshire Police’s headquarters in order to help out with vital police training.

It also gave the students - who are all on the college’s Public Services Course - the opportunity to learn more about the role of public servants.

Stuart Harrowing, course leader, said: “The purpose of the exercise was for students to assist in creating a realistic riot situation for a team of approximately 40 Police Officers to practice their tactics.

“The exercise gave students a first hand experience of not only the tactics and specialized training environment used, but the qualities required by Officers in a hostile and intensive working environment.”

Following a health and safety induction with the police, the students were tasked with their role.

Stuart added: “They had to be a ‘hostile crowd’, throwing ‘safe bricks’ and objects at the officers so they can practise their tactical strategies.”

He admitted: “It was quite funny for me watching my students being chased by a load of police.”

The Public Services course at Macclesfield College helps youngsters prepare for careers in public services, such as the army, police and fire service.

Stuart explained: “The benefit of this was to help improve students communication with each other, test their ability to follow official instruction, build confidence in working with a diverse team, and improve their curriculum vitae.

“They were a bit nervous at first but they soon got into it. For our students it was a confidence building exercise. They soon grew more confidence and became quite vocal. It takes a level of self control and maturity to be able to know when enough is enough and they all did really well.”

He added: “They conducted themselves in a professional manor throughout, proving that they can work well as a team when the going gets tough. They should be proud of themselves with the way they represented not only their course, but the town as a whole.”

The Macclesfield Public Services course is open to a wide range of young people leaving high schools this summer.

For more go to macclesfield.ac.uk .