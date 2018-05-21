Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teacher who drafted in the help of staff and students to help a needy community in Cambodia has returned from her charity mission.

Rebecca Lucas, who teaches technology at The Macclesfield Academy, has just delivered 24 bikes and armfuls of handmade clothes to school children in Cambodia.

The clothes were made by students who Rebecca taught how to use a sewing machine. And the bikes were bought as a result of a charity fundraiser organised in memory of Rebecca’s friend Steve Farrish, who was killed while riding his bike last year, plus a generous donation from Majestic Theatre Group in Maccelsfield, which held a collection during one of their performances.

Rebecca, who taught pupils to sew children’s clothes as part of the school’s enrichment programme, delivered them to boys and girls who had been abandoned by their families.

She said: “We took (the students) to the lake for the afternoon and presented them with the shorts. They were incredibly pleased, as no one gives them anything.

“One little girl was so pleased with her dress she kept kissing the photo of the student who had made it.”

Rebecca also ran a class making reusable sanitary pads, which will be delivered by ‘The Ark’ charity to girls in rural areas who can’t afford sanitary protection.

The bikes, which were bought through the Cambodian charity Heartprint, were also distributed by Rebecca during her visit.

She said: “In order to get to school some students have to walk for 2 hours. It’s not hard to understand why some just can’t manage that every day.

“The bikes were to be delivered to a high school just outside of Siem Reap.

“The Heartprint team and I met (the students) outside the school and we started unloading the bikes. The Principle read out each student’s name one at a time, they came forward, bowed in thanks and chose their bike. Their faces were a picture – so excited. Family members had also come to watch and all the students were treated to an ice lolly. It was a truly memorable day.”