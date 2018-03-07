Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of talented boys and girls have been competing in the National League Under 11’s cup.

The tournament, which took place over two days, saw footballers from Macclesfield schools go head to head.

Boys from Marlborough Primary, Lindow Primary, Prestbury C of E Primary, Ivy Bank Primary, St John the Evangelist, Wilmslow Academy, Gawsworth Primary and Hollinhey Primary met at Tytherington High School on Friday, February 9.

There was lots of talent on show during the tournament, which saw 21 goals scored in 12 matches.

After tight group stage and two hotly contested semi-finals, Prestbury and Ivy Bank went head to head in the final, after already playing each other in the group stages.

A tight contest saw Prestbury come out on top, beating Ivy Bank 3-1.

The following week girls from four schools – Wilmslow Academy, Prestbury Primary, St John the Evangelist, Gawsworth and Marlbrough – took to the field to show their skills on Friday, February 16.

Each team played each other once, with St John’s proving the in-form team by winning all four games. The school’s most impressive victory came in an 8-0 victory over Prestbury.

Marlborough’s team however, was unlucky to be knocked out early after collecting just one point from their first four games.

In the semi final Prestbury were drawn to play St John’s and Wilmslow Academy were drawn against Gawsworth.

St John’s played well to win their match 4-0 and progressed to the coveted final. Wilmslow Academy progressed on penalties 2-1 after taking an amazing 14 penalties.

The final saw St John’s book their place at the regional finals in a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Wilmslow after the full-time score ended 1-1.

The winning teams – Prestbury boys and St John’s girls – will now represent Macclesfield in the regional finals, hoping reach the grand final at Wembley on Saturday, May, 12, where they would play before the National League play-off final.

Kyle Lord said: “It was great to organise such a successful tournament and to see the great football being played by all teams.

“It was a great effort and we look forward to working with Prestbury and St John’s and enjoying the regional tournament.”