Children and staff at Prestbury Primary School held a street party to celebrate the Royal wedding.

The whole school came together for the fun event, with a pair of children from each year chosen to portray Harry and Megan.

Headteacher, David Capener, said: "We have a tradition of marking key national events and it was such a joy to have our own royal wedding lunch to celebrate the marriage of Harry and Meghan.

"We had our very own Harry and Meghans right from Nursery to year 6. It is great as a school to celebrate marriage and the royal family, the children, staff and parents really got into the Spirit of the event.

"Even though it involved a lot of preparation, especially by one of our Teaching Assistants, Mrs Bamford, it was so good to have all the tables and bunting set up, for the children to welcome the Harry and Meghans and to sing the national anthem.

"It was the culmination of a week focused on the Royal wedding, so it was informative, celebrating our Christian values and British values, but alongside this it was great fun and I think learning and enjoyment often go together. Thank you to our Harry and Meghans and on behalf of the school, congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan."