Abandoned vehicles, fallen trees and snow drifts continue to cause disruption across Macclesfield.

Cheshire Police say they have dealt with multiple reports of vehicles trapped in the snow in the east of the county, which has resulted in a number of vehicles being abandoned.

Strong winds have also resulted in a number of fallen trees.

Whilst the snow has now stopped a number of roads are still impassable due to snowdrifts caused by high winds. Officers are also urging motorists not to attempt to collect any abandoned vehicles at the current time.

Inspector Penny Jones said: “Public safety is our priority and while the road closures may be an inconvenience, please do not ignore them as they are there for a reason.

“While the snow itself has now subsided, the high winds have caused substantial snowdrifts around the Macclesfield and Congleton areas and road conditions are treacherous in places.

“In addition we have also had multiple reports of fallen trees, which have come down due to the strong winds.”

A fallen tree continues to block Brocklehurst Avenue on Hurdsfield Road, and the Cat and Fiddle, Buxton New Road, Tower Hill and Bosley Traffic Lights all remain closed.

In addition to the list above a number of minor routes are also closed. Please check your route before leaving.

Inspector Jones added: “My main message to all motorists is to take extra care whilst out and about, where roads are closed please obey the closures and find an alternative route.

“Even where roads are open, motorists should take extra care as the situation is constantly changing, with fallen trees and debris on the roads.”

According to experts at the Met Office, more snow is expected to fall in Macclesfield this evening (Friday, March 2), with a light flurry expected around 7pm.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will remain in place until Saturday morning when temperatures are expected to warm up. However tonight and tomorrow is expected to remain very, very cold, at around -2degrees, but will feel like -10.

The strong winds are expected to subside by this afternoon (Friday, midday).