Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 350 runners of all shapes, sizes and abilities took part in the town’s first ever parkrun.

Parkruns are volunteer-led timed runs which take place at 9am every Saturday in parks across the world. And South Park was buzzing this weekend when 367 runners - including 40 complete beginners - took part in the Macclesfield’s first event.

The event is led by Jim Nettle and Tim Marsh, with support and funding from Macclesfield Town Council.

Helena Gowler, community engagement officer for the town council, said: “After a year of work and funding from Macclesfield Town Council, alongside a dedicated team of core event volunteers, it is brilliant that Macclesfield has now joined the global parkrun community.

"We really believe in making activity the fun and easy option for people in the Town and parkrun fits perfectly with this ethos. The work that has taken place over the last year will mean Macclesfield’s parkrun will be on the map for many, many years to come.

"It helps that the core event team, led by Event Directors Jim Nettle and Tim Marsh has been so dedicated to making the event a success."

To register or for more information go to www.parkrun.org.uk . Entry is free but runners need to register in order to take part. Parking for the weekly event is kindly provided by Macclesfield College.