Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An independent music shop has found a new lease of life despite fears it was facing closure.

Mary Kirkpatrick, owner of Margin Music on Market Place, admitted she feared for the future of the 30-year-old shop due to falling footfall and more people choosing to shop online.

But two years later she says the shop has enjoyed a resurgence, with no signs of closure.

She said: “When we reached our 30th birthday I did admit that I wasn’t sure if we would make it to 31. But lots of old customers got in touch and came in with messages of support. Two years later we are pleased to be still trading and would like to spread the word that we are not going anywhere!

“Macclesfield has a thriving music scene and we are very grateful to the town’s musicians for their support over the years.”

Mary says a new line of guitars and other changes to the business plan has also helped the business bounce back.

Mary set up the business in 1986 selling vinyl records and tapes before the emergence of CDs. She then expanded to sell instruments and hire out PA and lighting equipment, and in 1997 closed the record department completely.

But she is thrilled to announce that vinyl will be sold from the premises once again, thanks to a new partnership with local music entrepreneur Scott Thornton, who will be bringing his online vinyl business Basement Traxx to the venue.

She said: “Scott was looking for space to sell his vinyl and we didn’t really use that back room, so it worked out well.

“It’s great because he’s in the little back room where we used to sell vinyl all those years ago.”

Scott started his business as a hobby, but is excited about opening a high street branch in the iconic Margin Music, which has been graced by music legends including Joy Division and New Order’s Peter Hook and Bernard Sumner over the years. He said: “We are extremely excited about opening our first high street shop in Macclesfield, a town that has continuously supported local bands and has always had a strong love of music.”

He added: “We specialise in rare and deleted items. We have an extensive range of LPs, 12” singles, 7” singles (45s), limited edition items, picture discs, imports, and our stock is updated daily.

“If you have any old records gathering dust in the loft then do bring them to the shop as we are always looking for new items.”