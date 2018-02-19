Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Every community in Macclesfield will be see a named PCSO and more bobbies on the beat as part of a new plans for the policing budget.

Cheshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner David Keane has announced a 7.3percent increase in the police precept to make up for a £5million shortfall in funding from the Government.

The increase was given the go ahead following a public consultation, during which 77per cent of respondents supported the rise.

He has now promised to use the money to have more visibility on the streets, as well as tackling cybercrime, child sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

It has also been announced that money will be spent on Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) and a new Anti-Stalking Clinic, which will be run in partnership with five Boroughs NHS Foundation Trust.

Laura Marler, chief inspector of Macclesfield’s local policing unit, has welcomed the announcement.

She said: “The new structure will ensure that the local community have focus from one PCSO who will endeavour to build up very strong relationships across the communities.

“The wards will have consistent coverage which will ensure a better delivered service.

“PCSOs will be hoping to improve the numbers of homewatch and community speedwatch groups which will support the community by local people taking part.”

David Keane, Cheshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “This is a budget that will enable the Acting Chief Constable to keep the residents of Cheshire safe and achieve the priorities of my Police and Crime Plan.

“Policing within our communities is becoming increasingly diverse

and complex, which requires a more sophisticated response from officers.”