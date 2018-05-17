Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The town’s most dedicated and selfless residents have been honoured by the Mayor of Macclesfield.

Councillor Beverley Dooley hosted the 2018 Mayor of Macclesfield Civic Awards, which recognise individual’s contribution to our community.

Among the recipients at this year’s event, held at Macclesfield Town Hall, was skiing sensation Menna Fitzpatrick, from Tytherington, who became Britian’s most decorated Winter Paralympian following this year’s Paralympic Games.

Menna, who was joined her skiing partner and guide Jennifer Kehoe to collected the ‘Ambassador of Macclesfield Award’.

Mandy Calvert, from Macclesfield, was also recognised for her role in the sporting world, and presented with the Sporting Award. Mandy organises the Macc Half Marathon which has raised £1,000s for the East Cheshire Hospice.

Keith Taylor was presented with the Lifetime Achievement award for his service promoting fair trade and social cohesion, and Chris Harrop was given the Mayor’s Award for her “outstanding, selfless and positive contribution to Macclesfield over many years”.

Rob Bend was presented with the Centenary Award for his dedication to the Royal British Legion and the Poppy Appeal, and Emily Griffen, who raises money for local charities was presented with the Young Person Award.

The Community Involvement Award was shared between Alec Johnston, from the Rotary Club of Macclesfield Castle; Vic Spurrell, Bill Hides and Arthur Clenton, of the Macclesfield & District Lions Club; and the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team.

Winnie Benson, who supports residents on the Weston Estate, was given the Good Neighbourhood Award, and Sam Worthington, who represented Cheshire in national sporting championships, was given the Youth Sporting Award.

Coun Dooley: said “The Civic Awards are a great opportunity to celebrate people’s achievements, particularly in the voluntary sector. I was delighted to present awards to people, young and old, who have gone that extra mile to make a real difference in the community.”

The Mayor also presented certificates to Rose Swithenbank, Sophie Whitaker and Samuel Newton-Kellett, whose artwork was chosen for the 2017 Christmas cards and helped raise funds for the Mayor’s charities.