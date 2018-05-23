Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who died in the street after suffering a knife injury had been told just days earlier that he was going to be a dad again, his heartbroken partner has revealed.

Ian Schofield, 37, known to friends as Legz, died on Becks Lane, in Macclesfield, earlier this month.

His partner Sophie Palfreyman, 23, told the Express that just three days before the tragic incident they had found out they were going to be parents together for the first time.

Sophie told the Express that Ian had ‘never been happier’ and couldn’t wait to tell everyone the news.

She said: “He always said he wanted children with me we found out I was pregnant on May 3, just three days before this happened.

“He was so happy and excited that he told most people that day, before I even had chance to tell my mum. He told his mum he had never been happier.

“He was just so happy about it he wanted everyone to know.”

Miss Palfreyman, who had been with Ian for four years, said she still can’t believe she will never see him again.

She said: “I just can’t come to terms with what’s happened. I’m in denial to believe he’s never coming home. He will always be in my heart and I will never forget him. I will love him for the rest of my life. I’m just glad I have a part of him with me in his baby.”

Since Ian’s tragic death mourners have gathered on Becks Lane to leave cards, flowers, and messages of condolence.

The mum-to-be said she has been overwhelmed by the support and kind words people have shared since his death. She added: “It has meant so much to me to see how much he meant to so many people.

“It is just heartbreaking and I’m absolutely devastated that he will never get to meet my baby and my baby will never get to meet its dad, but I will make sure the baby knows how much [Ian] was loved by everyone and I will keep his memory alive forever.”

In a statement sent to the Express by the family, Ian’s mum said her son couldn’t wait to be a father again. She said: “He was loved by loads of people.

“He had a heart of gold and would give his last penny away and was over the moon that Sophie was having his baby.”

Ian died on Sunday, May 6, after police responded to reports of a injured man in the street near to an alleyway linking Becks Lane with Devon Close. Sadly he passed away at the scene.

- A 15-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons has appeared in court to deny Ian’s murder.