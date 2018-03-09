Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than a hundred homeowners have called in the help of their MP, saying their freeholds had been sold without their knowledge.

Macclesfield MP David Rutley was called to a meeting with 120 residents who have bought properties on the Taylor Wimpey estate at Jasmine Park, Macclesfield.

As leasehold owners, they pay ground rent on their properties, and must request permission from the freehold owners if they want to carry out certain changes to their homes.

The leaseholders believe Taylor Wimpey had at least a “moral obligation to offer first refusal and claim their contracts were ‘mis-sold’, after learning their freehold had been sold to E&J Estates without their knowledge.

However, Taylor Wimpey said that the householders were warned through their solicitors that freeholds would be sold on after completion of the development.

Debbie Stanier, 50, who bought a property on the estate in 2011, says she bought the house on the understanding that she could buy the freehold herself.

She said: “I feel that I was being mis-sold as I was always told that I could come back and buy it at a later date. It was played down as though it was not going to be an issue.”

Debbie, who bought her home for £420,000 in January 2011, said Taylor Wimpey advised her it would be around £3,000 to buy her freehold, but fears E&J Estates’ charges will be much higher.

She said: “It is a case of miss-selling. I am not looking to sell my property but I want to own my own freehold so that I don’t have to pay anything to E&J.

“I want the certainty that I have full control over my home. If you want to extend something then I don’t want to have to ask E&J for permission.”

Macclesfield MP David Rutley has promised to take the matter to the housing minister.

He said: “I am grateful to residents at Jasmine Park for sending their letter to me setting out their concerns and to the residents committee for their detailed letter. As promised I am writing to the chief executive of Taylor Wimpey and to the housing minister to see what further support can be given in these very difficult circumstances.”

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey said: “All our customers received independent professional legal advice from regulated legal firms when purchasing their property and signing their leases, the terms of which were outlined simply and clearly. We would expect all solicitors to explain all aspects of the transaction, including the ownership structure of a property and any rent reviews to their clients.

“Similar to all major housebuilders, on developments where homes are sold on a leasehold basis, Taylor Wimpey has always sold its underlying freehold interests.

“This is because the administrative structures needed to manage a portfolio of freehold interests are very different to a housebuilder’s core business. As Taylor Wimpey no longer has any legal interest in the freehold of the properties on Jasmine Park, we do not have any say in the valuation of the freehold.”

The housebuilder says a preliminary information sheet was sent to customers’ solicitors containing a clause which said it would be entering into an agreement for the sale of the freehold, which would take place when the development was completed.

The spokesman said buyers were warned through their solicitors that Taylor Wimpy would not consider the sale of the freehold to individuals or collectively to purchasers.

E&J Estates have said they always inform homeowners when they purchase a site and inform them of their rights when they enquire about buying their freeholds.

A spokesman said: “Leaseholders are always promptly informed of any purchases made by E&J or its clients.”

“Any leaseholder who contacts E&J to enquire about purchasing their freehold is always informed that it may be their statutory right to do so and is advised to seek independent legal advice.”

E&J Estates said they could not comment on whether the cost of the freehold would rise.