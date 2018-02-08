Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council tax is set to increase by almost 6 percent in April as Cheshire East Council battles to balance its books and become more self sufficient.

The increase - which will see a rise of £1.53 per week for a Band D property - is higher than the 4.99pc increase proposed in the authority’s pre-budget report November.

But the Council has justified the rise claiming its need to protect key frontline services - which includes keeping Prestbury Library open, retaining bus subsidies, and reducing its targeted savings from the Highways department.

Councillor Paul Bates, Cheshire East Council Cabinet member for finance and communications, said: “These reports, backed by cabinet, outline how the council has continued to build on the achievements of recent years and maintains strong overall financial health, performance, resilience and value for money.

“This financial year presented a number of challenges for all UK local authorities, as issues such as inflation and increasing demand in care services for children and adults were compounded by falls in government funding – a funding reduction totalling £12.4m for Cheshire East. This is set to fall by a further £12.9m in 2018/19.

“Robust action is being taken across the authority to reduce budgetary pressures and ensure balanced finances – as we have successfully done in previous years.

“Against a backdrop of challenging circumstances, it is pleasing to note the council is set to deliver a financial outturn within 0.05 per cent of its net budget in 2017-18, in line with our forecast, with a projected overspend of just £100,000 out of a net budget of £264.8m.

“It is also delivering significant achievements against the council’s corporate plan and wider business plans that will help ensure Cheshire East remains a great place to live, work, visit and do business.”

The budget was given the thumbs up by the authority’s cabinet on Tuesday, February 6.

The 5.99pc rise - which is the maximum the council can instigate without the need for a referendum - will add almost £80 a year to the average household Council Tax bill for a Band D property, rising from £1,324.92 to £1,404.28.

It follows a 4.99pc increase in 2017 and a 3.75pc increase in 2016, after five years of Council Tax freeze. The budget and Council Tax for 2018-19 will be decided by a vote at the February 22 meeting of full council.

Combined with the 3% “precept” for those councils funding social care, it means some bills could rise by up to 5.99% without voters having a say.