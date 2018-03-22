Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A headteacher who transformed a struggling school into an outstanding success is leaving after 12 years at the helm.

Anthony Billings, headteacher at All Hallows Catholic College, has the rare perspective of being both a student and teacher at the Brooklands Avenue school.

Under his leadership - which began in September 2006 - its Ofsted rating increased from having ‘serious weaknesses’ to being ‘Outstanding’. It has also become an Academy.

But now Tony, 55, says he is need of a new challenge, and has announced plans to move hundreds of miles to Surrey, where, as the chief education officer of the Good Shepherd Trust, he will be in charge of 15 schools.

Tony, who is originally from Macclesfield, said: “I have invested a lot of myself into All Hallows, it is the school that I came to.

“I am going to miss the partnership and the relationship with people. I won’t have quite as much contact with pupils and I will really miss that.”

When Mr Billings joined the school in 2006, he says the school had everything it needed to succeed but just needed more belief.

He says the support from parents, staff and pupils has helped the school achieve its true potential.

Mr Billings said: “The students are the jewel in the crown and the parents have always been really supportive of our Catholic Christian values and what we stand for. It was about rebuilding confidence and we have done that. Our staff and our parents are now very proud of the school. This is a fantastic opportunity for the next head to come and join and be part of.”

He added: “My message to the pupils is to continue to be the jewel in the crown of the school and having their strong set of values.”

Alongside three other schools, All Hallows is now part of the Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Academy Trust, which Mr Billings oversees. But after helping this childhood school improve, he has decided to move south for a challenge of a different kind.

Tony, a dad-of-three said: “I am excited to be taking all of the learning from my time at All Hallows and working across a number of schools. Being a CEO will be much more of a business role. I feel that this is the next step in my career.”

He added: “I grew up in Macclesfield but I have worked in other areas before so I am used to moving around but I am going to miss it and the community that I have been part of.”

Governors of All Hallows are currently interviewing candidates in seeking Mr Billings’ successor.