A Granddad and his 10-year-old granddaughter have teamed up to write and publish a book inspired by their own special relationship.

Carl White, 74, and his granddaughter Evie Lynch, spent six months working on a storyline for their children’s book ‘Splosh and Pop’, and are thrilled to see it on the shelves of a Macclesfield shop.

Carl, who lives in Macclesfield, said: “It was a bonding experience and very enjoyable. We had lots of fun.

“We read books on how to write a children’s story and drew up a list of requirements, for example a problem with a

solution, recognisable characters, repetition

and rhymes.”

Carl, a retired design engineer for AstraZeneca, added that there are no plans for a second book just yet.

He said: “We don’t currently have any specific plans for another book but you never know and we do have a few storyline ideas floating around in our heads.”

Evie, who is a member of 1st Holmes Chapel Brownies, drafted in the help of her grandad after hearing about the Girlguiding North West England’s Beatrix Potter 150th anniversary badge challenge, which challenges Brownies to explore the different aspects of Beatrix’s interests themselves.

They originally planned to give the book to her four-year-old cousin Sam, but were so proud of their story that they decided to publish 100 copies so they can share it with a wider audience.

Evie said: “I really enjoyed writing the book with my granddad and keeping the book a surprise for Christmas for the rest of my family.”

The book is now being sold at No Place Like Home, on Mill Street, in Macclesfield.

The story follows a girl called Poppy whose grandfather uses a special plant food to grow big beautiful flowers.

But when the plant food accidentally drips onto some of the insects and animals they also grow to a big size.

The illustrations in the book are based on photographs of Evie’s mother as a child and were brought to life by Ukraine-based artist Valeria Leonova.