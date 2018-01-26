Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fundraising farmers are inviting residents to help name their flock of new born lambs.

Stephen and Helen Sheldon, from Adlington, and their pals Chris and Carolyn Thompson, from Kerridge, have relaunched their ‘Name a Lamb’ appeal, which offers people the chance to name a spring lamb in exchange for a donation to Prostate Cancer UK charity.

Each lamb will have their chosen name spray-painted on their fleece, with a Giggsy, Scooby Doo, Toots and Oscar already chosen for the first arrivals.

One of the event’s organiser’s Chris even received a request for a name during his holiday in India, when someone asked for a lamb to be named Roma.

But with up to 450 lambs due to arrive in April, there is plenty of opportunity for everyone who wants to give a lamb their own special name.

Helen, 51, who runs Sugar Lane Farm in Adlington, said: “This is our third year and over that time we have raised about £7,500, I think.

“We have already had about 90 names of lambs that we are going to name but a lot more are expected and hopefully we will get them all named. There’s plenty of opportunity for people to get their name request in.

“The charity is very close to all our hearts and they do a great job.”

According to the appeal’s Just Giving page, in 2016 the quartet managed to raise £1,800, which was more than doubled last year when they raised a massive £5,600 for the charity.

Helen, who is hoping to raise even more this year, added: “It is such a fun way of raising money and it is really easy to do, people just need to comment on out Facebook page, saying which name they would like then donate to the Just Giving page.

“I think doing it once a year is good and people from last year have been asking about this year’s appeal.

“Some people have been affected by cancer as well but it is also a really fun way of raising money for a remarkable charity which does incredible work.”

The campaign is first come first serve and if you want to support the appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-thompson50 , or search for the Facebook group ‘Name the Lamb in aid of Prostate cancer UK’.