A dad who created a bucket list after watching his wife battle and survive cancer has returned from an adventure of a lifetime.

Steve Henry, 49, from Macclesfield, was inspired to follow his dream of trekking across Scandinavia on a husky sled after his wife Claire was diagnosed with breast cancer.

And after a almost a week of sleeping on frozen lakes, climbing ice mountains and surviving on rations, Steve said it is just the start of the couple’s plans to live life to the full.

The dad-of-one, who has 13 huskies of his own, got the opportunity to take on the challenge after Claire ticked skydiving and running off her bucket list.

He said: “We are here now and we want to live life to the full and not let it pass us by, so if you get a chance to do something then you should take it.

“I am incredibly proud of [Claire] and to see her now running and she has been skydiving, it is great.”

He added: “The trip was a present from my wife for my 50th birthday, later this year.”

The five day expedition took Steve and his brother Andrew from Tromso in Norway through to Sweden. Led by six huskies, they camped in sub-zero temperatures, dug snow holes, and lived on rations.

Steve, who works for AstraZeneca, said: “We set off from Norway and went all the way through to Sweden, travelling between 50 and 70 miles a day and even trekked up a mountain. There was 15 people in our group and all we had were army ration packs and we would camp out in our tents. We had to break through the ice to get fresh water otherwise we would melt snow on the stove to take with us in our flasks. We had to put glucose tablets in them to give it flavour.

“The hardest thing was how cold it turned at night, it was unbelievable. The coldest it got was -22C, we were in a tent and a sleeping bag.”

But he added that the dogs were the ‘real heroes’ of the trip and pulled him through some of the harshest terrains.

He said: “One of the most difficult things was stopping them because they were so strong. They were pulling a sled with me and supplies, which weighed around 100kg.”

Steve took on the challenge in aid of Help For Heroes and the East Cheshire Hospice.

To support Steve go to justgiving.com/fundraising/huskytrail, or justgiving.com/fundraising/laplandhuskydrive.