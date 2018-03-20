Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A choir has been invited to perform in New York after winning the respect of a Hollywood musical director.

Voice to Voice is a mixed choir set up by musician and choirmaster Lisa Tulk, with groups in Macclesfield and Poynton.

They were invited to sing at ‘Total Vocal’, a performance of contemporary a cappella in New York at the Lincoln Centre, fronted by Deke Sharon, who is the musical director behind the Hollywood blockbuster ‘Pitch Perfect’.

Lisa, 40, from Macclesfield, said they were invited to join the concert after their performances were spotted on YouTube and Soundcloud.

She said: “We are over the moon to take part.

“I got a phone call out of the blue from the team behind it asking if we want to join their concert.

“It’s a real privilege to be asked. Everyone else has had to audition so we feel very special.”

She added: “It’s the biggest thing they’ve ever done - there will be 3,000 people there and it’s going to be live-streamed so it will be quite nerve-racking for them. I’m a musician so I have performed all over the world, but I just have to sit and watch!

“But they are going to be great, I know it. I’m really proud of them and all the hard work they have been putting in.”

Lisa added: “Our choir is all about having fun, it’s lively and we do a lot of modern pop with our own twist so it’s something we’ve developed on our own.

“We don’t hold auditions so anyone can come along even if they can’t sing, because usually they can.”

The choir will be singing alongside 14 other choirs from all over the world at the event, which has been organised by Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY). They were given a selection of songs chosen by Deke Sharon with guest soloists.

Twenty members of the choir will make the trip to New York, with the rest of the members joining together for a New York themed concert when they return.

Lisa added: “We’ve had to fund it ourselves so not everyone has been able to go, but everyone’s been learning the songs so we are going to have a big concert with everyone when we get back.”

The concert will be streamed live over the Internet from 7pm on Sunday (March 25).

Voice to Voice rehearses at Beech Hall School on Mondays and at Poynton Community Centre on Tuesdays from 7pm.