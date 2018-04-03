Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fun and friendly women’s choir is looking for new members.

The Caravanettes - so-called because the founding members would rehearse in a caravan alongside the Macclesfield canal - is calling for singers of all ages and abilities to join their happy group.

They are led by Toby Hinson, a former West End musical star who says the friendly choir is suitable for anyone with a passion for singing and having fun

Toby, who has appeared in shows such as Grease and Miss Saigon, said: “A lot of choirs can be quite strict, you have to audition and you have to be able to read sheet music, but we are not like that all, there are no auditions, you can come along and stand at the back if you want to.

“One big difference is that we arrange our songs in a way that everyone can have a go at singing the tune.

“Often choirs are split so it’s always the same people singing the tunes and the same people singing the harmonies, so we tailor the song to whoever we give the tune to.”

The choir has performed a number of gigs, including the Barnaby Festival - at which they will be appearing again this year - and the Treacle Market.

They sing a range of song styles, ranging from West End musicals, film and the charts.

Toby, 47, lives in Bramhall with his partner Steven and their three children, but was persuaded to lead the Macclesfield choir 10 years ago.

He said: “The most important thing for us is to have fun. It’s not just about singing, it’s a social group. We go on theatre trips together.

“We rehearse above a pub, so everyone can get a drink at the beginning of the night and then those who can stay for a couple afterwards.”

Dad-of-three Toby, who works as a singing teacher, added: “We have lost a few members over the year so we’d really like to get some new members coming along to boost the numbers.

“In all my years of teaching I have only ever met two people who are tone deaf.

“Most people are quite capable of singing in a choir, it just take a bit of confidence.”

The choir meets at the Queen’s Hotel, in Macclesfield, every Tuesday (term times) from 7.45pm - 9.15pm. New members are

invited for a free taster session.

To find out more call 07780 850357 or email findtoby@btinternet.com, or go to thecaravanettes.co.uk .