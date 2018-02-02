Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A boutique owner refunded herself thousands of pounds via a debit card reader she had installed at her shop, a court heard.

Katie Louise Lowcock, 31, who runs the Little Miss Grace’s Boutique on Queen Victoria Street, Macclesfield, used the machine to give herself refunds of around £14,000.

Magistrates heard that Lowcock was the proprietor and sole employee of the boutique, which sells clothes for children up to seven years old.

Prosecutor Kate Gaskell told the court that prior to the offence the business had installed technology to enable credit and debit card payments.

Using her own bank card Lowcock put through charges amounting to around £4,000 before fraudulently processing refunds on those transactions of around £14,000, the hearing was told.

The offence caused a loss to finance company First Data Merchant Solutions totalling £9,200 when they investigated the suspect activity.

Miss Gaskell said that when police interviewed Lowcock she claimed the transactions were made because the business had ‘short term cash issues’ and she intended to pay the money back.

Miss Gaskell added that the offence was aggravated as Lowcock was in a position of trust and was obliged to protect the interests of the finance company. Lowcock was described as a person of previous good character with no criminal record.

The mother of two originally pleaded not guilty but admitted the fraud offence at an earlier hearing.

Defending, John Cassons, said his client conceded she had been ‘stupid and foolish’.

He said: “She was always aware that her card was used and intended to return the money to the account.

“At the time she thought her actions were not dishonest but has now made an admission of what she did.

“I don’t say this often but I will say this will be her first and last time before a court.

“She is bitterly ashamed that she is going to lose her good character. She’s learned a valuable lesson.”

Mr Cassons told the court that her business was now ‘back on track’ but would shut down if she was sent to prison.

Lowcock, of Clare Drive, Macclesfield admitted one count of fraud by abuse of position.

Magistrates sentenced Lowcock to five months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months for the offences which were committed between January 23 and February 19 last year.

Lowcock was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in the community and must continue with a repayment plan for the fraudulently acquired money at a rate of £200 per month. She must also pay £250 in costs and a £115 victim surcharge.