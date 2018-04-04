Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Excitement is brewing as the countdown to Macclesfield Beer Festival begins.

The festival, organised by the town’s Round Table with support from the Campaign For Real Ale, has been one of the hottest events on the town’s calendar for the past 24 years.

Returning for the weekend of May 11 and 12, this year’s festival is set to be as popular as ever, with more than 250 beers, wines, ciders and perries on offer and live music throughout.

As ever, a charity is set to benefit from the popular event, with Macclesfield based Space4Autism named as this year’s benefactors.

Micky Jones, of PR Jones Jewellers and festival committee member, said: “Each year we look forward to bringing together people to enjoy music, a few pints of beer or cider, or a glass of wine or fizz, to raise a huge amount of money for a much-deserving local charity as well as our ongoing support of grass-roots rugby in Macclesfield.

“This year, we’re thrilled to be supporting Space4Autism, and we’re also thankful for the support of our two main sponsors SAS Daniels and Big Brand Ideas, all of the individuals and businesses that sponsor barrels, as well as all of the volunteers and Macclesfield Round Table members who make this fantastic event possible.”

Last year the festival, held at Macclesfield Rugby Club, attracted around 4,500 visitors and raised £17,000 for the Seashell Trust.

Ben Whiteley, festival committee member, added: “We have around 80 volunteers who contribute over the weekend and a real sense of camaraderie develops. They all give their time for free but that’s not saying many of us enjoy the odd half pint of beer or two.”

Cheryl Simpson, CEO, at Space4Autism, said the charity, which supports families living with autism, hopes to create a sensory room with the cash. She said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be the beneficiaries of proceeds raised at the 2018 Macclesfield Beer Festival. A sensory room is something we vitally need and will provide a safe place away from the sights and sounds which bombard those with autism on a daily basis.”

The event will include a family day on Saturday, May 12, featuring entertainment, a tombola, raffle and a variety of games.

There are still a number of sponsorship opportunities available, and local businesses or individuals who would like to support the festival are urged to contact Micky Jones via michael@prjonesjewellers.co.uk.

For tickets go to www.MacclesfieldBeerFestival.org

Pounds pulled in by pulling pints have provided a fantastic play area for disabled children.

The 2017 Macclesfield Beer Festival, held at Macclesfield Rugby Club, served 16,000 pints over two days to raise £17,000 for Seashell Trust, which provides care and education for children with profound disabilities.

The money will be used to build a gazebo and safe trampolining area in the middle of the charity’s new houses at its Cheadle Hulme campus for residential students and profoundly disabled children on short breaks away from their families.

Ben Whiteley, beer festival committee member, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been able to raise such a fantastic amount of money for the Seashell Trust. It’s such a fantastic organisation and is an absolute lifeline for so many families in the region.”

Dominic Tinner, from Seashell Trust, said: “The amazing funds raised by the festival will fund a super new summer house and safe wheelchair-accessible trampolining area for our students.”