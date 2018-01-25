Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bakery which opened nearly 70 years ago has closed its doors, potentially for the final time.

The original Brassingtons bakery and shop on Brown Street, Macclesfield, was set up by Arthur Brassington in 1950, becoming famous for its lemon buns.

Thriving from its success, the company expanded to two more shops on Sunderland Street and Wellington Road, in Bollington.

But the current baker Karl Collins and his wife Debbie, who took over the running of the company in March 2016, say they were forced to close the Sunderland Street shop, stating it was no longer viable.

At the time, Mrs Collins said it was necessary in order to keep the Brassingtons brand going.

But now, more than a year after the first closure, the couple say they have again been left with no option but to close the doors of the original bakery and the cafe on Wellington Road, in Bollington.

Mrs Collins says they have tried everything to save the company, including ploughing their own savings into it in order to keep it afloat, but the pair say were forced to cease trading on Saturday, January 20.

The Jacksons head to Macclesfield for 80s music festival

The 56-year-old said: “The closure is due to cash flow problems as takings in the shop with fewer people coming into the shop.

“We have cashed in savings and pensions and even my engagement ring before Christmas to keep the shop going.

“We can’t keep throwing money at a shop we don’t own. We have lost everything that we own and there is nothing else that we can do.”

According to Mrs Collins, she and her husband applied for the company to be put into voluntary liquidation last week.

Six staff were employed by Brassingtons across the bakery and the cafe, who were informed last week that the shop would close.

Granville Sellars, 70, ran the company for 30 years and remains the owner of Brassingtons Bakeries. He said he was upset with how things have turned out and the future does not look bright for the firm.

He said: “I am saddened by the demise of the shop. I think it is highly unlikely that it can be saved.”