Macclesfield Town have reclaimed their place at the top of the league thanks to last night's victory over Gateshead.

The Silkmen dropped to second place for the first time after a defeat to Dover and a draw against Maidstone.

But they are back on top after beating Gateshead 1 - 0 at the Moss Rose last night (Tuesday, March 27).

They won the game after a last gasp winner from Nathan Blissett.

Silkman fan Matthew Todd, 29, is confident the club can stay on course for a return to the football league after a six year absence.

He said: “The last two away results have to be put in context. Not many could have expected the previous wins at Aldershot and Tranmere.

“I don’t think it will affect confidence having been pushed down to second for the first time in a while. The team know if we win our games, they will win the league and that is an enviable position to be in. It’s great to see the banners supporting the team around town, and with only three home games left it is time for people to come and share in this special season.”